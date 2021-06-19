Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $3.90 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 52.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,737 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources stock opened at $79.31 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 793.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.98.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.01%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.46.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

