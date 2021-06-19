Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $6.63 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,887 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,697,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $886,372,000 after purchasing an additional 79,590 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,198,000 after purchasing an additional 908,270 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,479,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,866,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,769,000 after buying an additional 125,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,623,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,466,000 after buying an additional 255,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on D shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $74.82 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $86.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $60.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.67.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

