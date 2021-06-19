Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Increases Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 124.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,251,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,029,000 after purchasing an additional 535,410 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,661,000 after buying an additional 1,495,639 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,573,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,296,000 after buying an additional 616,991 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,369,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,372,000 after buying an additional 174,042 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,859,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,561,000 after buying an additional 807,267 shares during the period. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $374.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $110.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.00 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $326.38.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZM shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $541.00 to $464.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $425.07.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.90, for a total transaction of $4,998,437.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,245.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.50, for a total transaction of $2,490,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 211,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,304,760.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,128 shares of company stock valued at $53,283,808. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

