Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Purchases 1,559 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3,042.0% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 661,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,099,000 after acquiring an additional 640,255 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 114,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 143,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,097,000 after purchasing an additional 11,974 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 174,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,488,000 after purchasing an additional 20,988 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.

RTX stock opened at $85.92 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $89.98. The company has a market capitalization of $130.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 74.73%.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

