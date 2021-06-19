Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Purchases 25,000 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $5,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 5.1% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 6.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 4.9% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 7,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 115,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,571 shares of company stock worth $3,604,736 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $54.27 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $55.70. The stock has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.82, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.49.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRVL. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.70.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

