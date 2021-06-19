Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,847 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 15,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 89,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 15,289 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,428,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FE opened at $37.13 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $42.35. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.43.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.90.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

