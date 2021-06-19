Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $4,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,692,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $986,483,000 after purchasing an additional 287,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,892,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,103,119,000 after acquiring an additional 270,107 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $119,609,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 503,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $293,544,000 after acquiring an additional 117,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 466,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $266,371,000 after acquiring an additional 79,174 shares in the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $622.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $425.43 and a 1 year high of $689.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $607.38.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $2.71. The business had revenue of $726.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 151.73% and a return on equity of 4.55%. Analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

