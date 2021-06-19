Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 554 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,402 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $5,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,771,000 after buying an additional 51,482 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in ANSYS by 9,060.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in ANSYS by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,608,000 after purchasing an additional 11,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.33.

ANSYS stock opened at $331.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.49. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $277.13 and a one year high of $413.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.22.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $372.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. Analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $1,279,877.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,008,514.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $7,206,233.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,467 shares of company stock worth $2,684,718. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

