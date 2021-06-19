Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Trims Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 50.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,587 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Square were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in Square by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Square by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total transaction of $2,128,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 405,406 shares in the company, valued at $86,274,450.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $79,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,881,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,455,314 shares of company stock valued at $336,027,502. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $237.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.92 and a twelve month high of $283.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.95 billion, a PE ratio of 333.88, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 2.42.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

SQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.10.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

