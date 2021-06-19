DAOBet (BET) Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last Week

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. DAOBet has a market capitalization of $589,425.13 and $125.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DAOBet has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One DAOBet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,953.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $572.75 or 0.01593031 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.34 or 0.00437621 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00060822 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003755 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000040 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DAOBet Profile

DAOBet is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog . The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org

Buying and Selling DAOBet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

