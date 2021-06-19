DAOBet (BET) Trading 7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One DAOBet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOBet has a total market cap of $567,213.28 and approximately $163.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DAOBet has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,365.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $549.79 or 0.01554600 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.14 or 0.00435850 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00061405 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000928 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 219.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003771 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DAOBet Coin Profile

DAOBet (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org . The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin

Buying and Selling DAOBet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars.

