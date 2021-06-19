Dash (DASH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.58 Billion

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Over the last seven days, Dash has traded 5% lower against the dollar. Dash has a total market capitalization of $1.58 billion and approximately $361.23 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $154.79 or 0.00430988 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003796 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00017445 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.94 or 0.01066275 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000143 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,188,426 coins. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

