DATA (DTA) Market Cap Hits $7.15 Million

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. DATA has a market capitalization of $7.15 million and approximately $679,300.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DATA has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DATA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00057538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00024582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003850 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.65 or 0.00727866 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00043318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00083723 BTC.

DATA Profile

DTA is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . The official website for DATA is data.eco . The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling DATA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.