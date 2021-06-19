Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) is Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s 9th Largest Position

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 756,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,137 shares during the period. Datadog comprises 2.8% of Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. owned about 0.25% of Datadog worth $63,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Datadog by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Datadog by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in Datadog by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its stake in Datadog by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on DDOG. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,717,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,474,682. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $119.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of -737.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $85,632.43. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 117,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,745,270.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $303,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,543 shares in the company, valued at $731,671. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,221,441 shares of company stock worth $102,902,743. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

