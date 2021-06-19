Datawallet (DXT) Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 19th. One Datawallet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Datawallet has a market cap of $131,788.12 and approximately $2,499.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Datawallet has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00059681 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00025094 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003930 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.29 or 0.00738603 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00043474 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00083796 BTC.

Datawallet is a coin. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 coins. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq . The official website for Datawallet is datawallet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DataWallet is a decentralized Customer-to-Business data exchange to allow users to control and monetize their data for DataWallet tokens (DXT). “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datawallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

