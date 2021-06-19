DAV Coin Market Capitalization Tops $1.23 Million (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. In the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. DAV Coin has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAV Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAV Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00055366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.27 or 0.00429366 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,689.05 or 0.99978544 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00033078 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007269 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00007933 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00011389 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00071594 BTC.

DAV Coin Profile

DAV Coin (DAV) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network . The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAV Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAV Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.