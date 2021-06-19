Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $350.51 Million

Brokerages forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) will post sales of $350.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $361.62 million and the lowest is $345.10 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment posted sales of $50.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 589.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $265.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.98 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 69.61% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.37) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLAY shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Truist increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.32.

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $39.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.50. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $51.73.

In other news, CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Brandon Charles Coleman III sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $513,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,100 shares in the company, valued at $918,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 144,411 shares of company stock worth $6,350,107. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,476,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $358,108,000 after buying an additional 365,175 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,171,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,724 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 933,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,722,000 after purchasing an additional 138,267 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 927,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,448,000 after purchasing an additional 29,435 shares during the period. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $25,967,000.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

