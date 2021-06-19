DDKoin (DDK) Achieves Market Cap of $962,609.17

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. During the last week, DDKoin has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One DDKoin coin can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001558 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DDKoin has a market cap of $962,609.17 and approximately $17,898.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000192 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00012718 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00008609 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00016273 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007194 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002833 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004516 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

DDKoin Profile

DDKoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com . The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

