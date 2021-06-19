Decentral Games Price Reaches $188.24 on Exchanges (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 30% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. During the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded up 49% against the dollar. Decentral Games has a market capitalization of $50.70 million and $1.63 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentral Games coin can currently be bought for $188.24 or 0.00526902 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00058764 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00145429 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.43 or 0.00183154 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.54 or 0.00866419 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,715.36 or 0.99968376 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Decentral Games launched on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,322 coins. The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

