Decentraland Trading Down 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One Decentraland coin can currently be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00001786 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Decentraland has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. Decentraland has a total market capitalization of $1.02 billion and $31.58 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Decentraland alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00057882 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00024914 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003819 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $261.28 or 0.00726473 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00043432 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00083255 BTC.

Decentraland Profile

MANA is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,299,627 coins and its circulating supply is 1,580,410,221 coins. Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Decentraland Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentraland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentraland and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.