Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Trading Down 78.9% Over Last Week (DVP)

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 19th. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $385,662.00 worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded down 78.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Decentralized Vulnerability Platform

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CRYPTO:DVP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 304,695,957 coins. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official website is dvpnet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

