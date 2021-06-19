DECOIN Tops One Day Trading Volume of $399,415.00 (DTEP)

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 19th. DECOIN has a total market cap of $4.69 million and approximately $399,415.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DECOIN coin can now be bought for $0.0854 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DECOIN has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000407 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.38 or 0.00335910 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00009286 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DECOIN Coin Profile

DTEP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 76,991,288 coins and its circulating supply is 54,963,055 coins. DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io . DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DECOIN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

