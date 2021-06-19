DeepOnion Price Tops $0.30 on Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. DeepOnion has a market cap of $6.83 million and approximately $4,388.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000850 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00006963 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00055377 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00039563 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000067 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,510,696 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

