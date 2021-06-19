Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,510 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 300.0% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 125.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DE opened at $328.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.51. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $148.19 and a 12-month high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.22.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

