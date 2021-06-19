DeFi Yield Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $3.61 Million (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00001351 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.61 million and $499,791.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00057480 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.21 or 0.00140964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.29 or 0.00180497 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000198 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,355.83 or 0.99269855 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002863 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,502,213 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

