DeFiner Hits Market Capitalization of $3.51 Million (FIN)

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. DeFiner has a total market cap of $3.51 million and $263,635.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeFiner has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeFiner coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000299 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00059681 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00025094 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003930 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $267.29 or 0.00738603 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00043474 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00083796 BTC.

DeFiner Coin Profile

DeFiner (CRYPTO:FIN) is a coin. Its launch date was April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,354,876 coins. DeFiner’s official website is definer.org . DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

DeFiner Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using US dollars.

