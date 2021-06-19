DeGate 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $35,641.00 (DG)

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. In the last week, DeGate has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One DeGate coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000972 BTC on exchanges. DeGate has a market capitalization of $26.03 million and approximately $35,641.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00058276 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00141049 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.62 or 0.00184390 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000198 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $308.84 or 0.00867888 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,488.08 or 0.99727231 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DeGate’s launch date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,280,730 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

