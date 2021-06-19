Degenerator (MEME) Market Cap Hits $913,535.72

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. In the last seven days, Degenerator has traded flat against the dollar. One Degenerator coin can currently be bought for $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Degenerator has a market cap of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.38 or 0.00428419 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003728 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00017245 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.60 or 0.01046334 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000141 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Degenerator Coin Profile

Degenerator (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Degenerator Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using U.S. dollars.

