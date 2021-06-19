Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX) Increases Dividend to $0.75 Per Share

Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.752 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Delhi Bank’s previous dividend of $0.75.
OTCMKTS:DWNX opened at $36.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.92. Delhi Bank has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $38.00.
Delhi Bank Company Profile
