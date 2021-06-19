Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 801,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,900 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.11% of Dell Technologies worth $70,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 213,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,956,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,253,000 after acquiring an additional 13,756 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 54,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 23,469 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $628,000. Institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,003,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

DELL traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,811,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,044. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.84 and a 12-month high of $104.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.72.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

