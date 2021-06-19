Delphy Trading 21.4% Lower Over Last Week (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 19th. In the last week, Delphy has traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. Delphy has a total market capitalization of $405,362.68 and approximately $37,879.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Delphy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00057185 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00024548 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003843 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $257.12 or 0.00725209 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00043304 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00083204 BTC.

About Delphy

Delphy (DPY) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Buying and Selling Delphy

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

