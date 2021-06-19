Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,230,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,065 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.19% of Delta Air Lines worth $61,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,886,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130,847 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,931,000. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,597 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,143,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,281,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,611 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.10.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $44.96 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $52.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.19.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 249.42% and a negative net margin of 102.96%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.97 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

