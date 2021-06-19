DeltaChain (DELTA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $272,093.75

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 19th. DeltaChain has a market cap of $272,093.75 and $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeltaChain has traded 81.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeltaChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.75 or 0.00205449 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000090 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001936 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $219.87 or 0.00620944 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DeltaChain is a coin. Its genesis date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

