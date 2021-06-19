DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $33.65

Shares of DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.65 and traded as high as $34.79. DENSO shares last traded at $33.48, with a volume of 32,241 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENSO from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.79 billion. DENSO had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 3.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that DENSO Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components in Japan. It offers HVAC units, condensers, radiators, water-cooled intercoolers, and bus air conditioners; gasoline and diesel engine management systems, and engine-related products comprising gasoline direct injectors, high pressure pumps, variable cam timing systems, exhaust gas sensors, common rail systems, and spark plugs; and oil pressure control valves.

