Dero (DERO) Price Up 37.1% This Week

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One Dero coin can now be purchased for $4.91 or 0.00013861 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Dero has traded up 37.1% against the U.S. dollar. Dero has a market cap of $52.41 million and $1.04 million worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,454.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,170.41 or 0.06121752 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $552.06 or 0.01557127 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.29 or 0.00429554 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00142685 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $264.96 or 0.00747327 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.71 or 0.00436380 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007318 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.65 or 0.00360033 BTC.

About Dero

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,664,023 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dero is dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

