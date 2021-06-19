Dether (DTH) Trading 3.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. One Dether coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dether has a market cap of $933,208.13 and $24,762.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dether has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00057723 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00024757 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003871 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.76 or 0.00737086 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00043664 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00083877 BTC.

Dether Coin Profile

Dether (DTH) is a coin. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dether is dether.io . The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dether provides a platform that enables anyone to buy ether with cash and also has a map that provides physical stores nearby to spend it, just a mobile phone with internet access. Their token DTH is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. “

Dether Coin Trading

