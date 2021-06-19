Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €17.80 ($20.94). Deutsche Telekom shares last traded at €17.76 ($20.89), with a volume of 7,153,028 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. Barclays set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Deutsche Telekom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €22.02 ($25.91).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €16.77.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

