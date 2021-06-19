Dev Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $241,513.00 (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One Dev Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.85 or 0.00010802 BTC on exchanges. Dev Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.31 million and $241,513.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dev Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003824 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007804 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.03 or 0.00429106 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000027 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dev Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dev Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.