Devery Market Capitalization Achieves $273,143.96 (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Devery has a total market cap of $273,143.96 and approximately $3,811.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Devery has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. One Devery coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002832 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00024817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00056971 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.81 or 0.00717959 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00043474 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00082884 BTC.

Devery Coin Profile

EVE is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Devery’s official website is devery.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Buying and Selling Devery

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Devery should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Devery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

