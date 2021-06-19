DEX 24-Hour Volume Reaches $127,814.00 (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 33.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. DEX has a market capitalization of $245,249.79 and $127,814.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DEX has traded down 73.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DEX coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00057723 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00024757 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003871 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $262.76 or 0.00737086 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00043664 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00083877 BTC.

About DEX

DEX (DEX) is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

DEX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

