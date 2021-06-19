DFI.Money (YFII) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $31.48 Million

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. Over the last seven days, DFI.Money has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. DFI.Money has a market cap of $68.52 million and approximately $31.48 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DFI.Money coin can currently be bought for $1,775.30 or 0.04895314 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00059621 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00025027 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003902 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $268.08 or 0.00739213 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00043387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00083756 BTC.

About DFI.Money

DFI.Money (YFII) is a coin. It launched on July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii . The official website for DFI.Money is dfi.money/#

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

Buying and Selling DFI.Money

