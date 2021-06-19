Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,549 ($46.37).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DGE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on Diageo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Diageo to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) in a research note on Friday.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,459.50 ($45.20) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,329.61. Diageo has a one year low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a one year high of GBX 3,542.50 ($46.28). The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24. The company has a market cap of £80.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.07.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,158 ($41.26) per share, with a total value of £8,273.96 ($10,809.98). Over the last three months, insiders bought 270 shares of company stock valued at $854,288.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.