Diamond One Day Volume Reaches $15,922.00 (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $2.43 or 0.00006743 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Diamond has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. Diamond has a total market cap of $8.75 million and approximately $15,922.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Diamond Coin Profile

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,606,401 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

