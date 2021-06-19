Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) will report earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.78. Diamondback Energy reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,326.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full year earnings of $8.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.01 to $10.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.66 to $13.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.47.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $447,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $98,758.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,258 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $848,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,404 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $784,588,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,796,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $279,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,775 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,235,171 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $237,367,000 after purchasing an additional 407,079 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 357.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $189,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,460 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,277,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,078. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.24. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $92.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

