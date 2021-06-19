DIGG (DIGG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $18,339.00

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. DIGG has a market capitalization of $9.06 million and $18,339.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DIGG has traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DIGG coin can currently be purchased for about $24,849.39 or 0.69108897 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00057939 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00139030 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.72 or 0.00182788 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000198 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,889.69 or 0.99813188 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.23 or 0.00857223 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DIGG

DIGG’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 365 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

