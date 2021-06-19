Digitalcoin (DGC) Market Capitalization Reaches $760,482.00

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $760,482.00 and $155.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0203 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 26.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,508.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,164.91 or 0.06096854 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $551.37 or 0.01552769 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.45 or 0.00429325 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.81 or 0.00143081 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.50 or 0.00753342 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.11 or 0.00436832 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007283 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.37 or 0.00358691 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,484,653 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

