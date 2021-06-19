DigitalNote (XDN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.66 Million

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 19th. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $10.66 million and $39,682.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DigitalNote has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalNote alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $275.70 or 0.00760242 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 169.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000258 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,046,190,770 coins and its circulating supply is 4,900,302,937 coins. The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.