Digitex (DGTX) Price Tops $0.0064

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 19th. One Digitex coin can now be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Digitex has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar. Digitex has a market cap of $5.95 million and $1.21 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Digitex Coin Profile

Digitex (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Coin Trading

