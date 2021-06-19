Digitex Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.27 Million (DGTX)

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 19th. Over the last seven days, Digitex has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar. Digitex has a total market capitalization of $5.38 million and $1.27 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex coin can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00057185 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00024548 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003843 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $257.12 or 0.00725209 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00043304 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00083204 BTC.

Digitex Profile

Digitex (DGTX) is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex using one of the exchanges listed above.

