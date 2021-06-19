Digix Gold Token Market Capitalization Hits $3.87 Million (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. During the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Digix Gold Token coin can currently be purchased for about $51.79 or 0.00143970 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digix Gold Token has a total market cap of $3.87 million and $68,630.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digix Gold Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00058259 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00024958 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003884 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $261.63 or 0.00727271 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00043544 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00083452 BTC.

About Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 78,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,660 coins. Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digix Gold Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digix Gold Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digix Gold Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.